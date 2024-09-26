Offset Responds To Cardi B's Promiscuity Claims With Sly Future Reference

The internet seems to be taking Cardi B's side right now.

Overall, this latest war of words between Offset and Cardi B is not a good look. Both of them are going out of their way to publicly expose some sensitive information about one another. It's horrible to see a mother and father bashing each other so ruthlessly, and it makes you wonder the kind of home that their kids are growing up in. They are co-parenting, but still, it's something that should be talked about.

Things started off last night with Cardi B calling Offset needy and provided evidence of said claim with some NSFW texts from him. He's been returning the favor by saying that she was having sex with other men during her pregnancy. There's also been some threats of going to court and settling things from both sides. Now, the former Migos rapper is responding to the Bronx hitmaker spilling her own tea about her previous promiscuity claims from IG Live.

Offset Attempts To Expose Cardi B On Twitter

Cardi claims to have been talking to other guys since June 24, about a month and a half before the divorce reports. This set him off (no pun intended) on a rapid-fire series of responses which were attempts to further expose this allegation from her. He essentially labels her as a h*e, saying, "The thing is u just get f***ed 3 kids a lil too late". He also responds to a fan of his ex-wife who says he should have been faithful regardless of what she was up to. Set replies, but encouraging the X (Twitter) user to give that advice to Ms. Cardi. Offset, then caps things off in a sly manner by posting a picture of Future. There's no caption, but if you remember the viral meme of him talking about women who are outside, you'll catch on to what Set is doing with it.