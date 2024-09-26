DJ Akademiks Gives His Thoughts On Cardi B & Offset's Messy IG Fallout

Who do you think is winning this social media feud?

Cardi B and Offset's relationship was already over last month, as the former was the one to file for divorce. However, for whatever reason, the parents of three are trading blows on social media. They were doing so last night, with the mother being the one to open the flood gates. Apparently, Offset is looking to take what's rightfully hers and is having a hard time moving on. She also says rehashes the previous rumors about the former Migos MC talking to other women during their relationship. Cardi threatened to "play those games too" since Set allegedly didn't see an issue when he did it, but did have one when she allegedly tried to do so.

Additionally, she leaked NSFW text messages, exposing his need for her while she went out to Paris Fashion Week. That was after they taunted each other in DJ Akademiks' comment section. So, yes, this is one big mess, and with the controversial pundit being in the middle of it, he's now weighing in on it all. Ak hopped on live stream to react to some key points Cardi made on her IG Live(s). He focused on the "Miami (Enough)" MC's threats of entertaining other men, as well as another clip in which she feels she's too good for Offset.

DJ Akademiks Weighs In On The Downfall Of Cardi B & Offset

Ak thought her talking about "it's no fun when I'm slanging p**sy" was wrong or "like nails on a chalkboard". That prompted him to ask his audience if the thought of expecting your woman not to cheat on you is "misogynistic". He then addresses Set's claim that she let another man have sex with her while pregnant, and he was essentially wanting to hear more on that. In terms of the "too good for you" clip, he was left completely speechless. But overall, Ak doesn't think these two will ever be removed from one another and that this practically just a "who could embarrass who more" contest. However you slice it though, these two have a lot to work through.