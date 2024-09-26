Cardi B Ruthlessly Taunts Offset In Comment Section After IG Crash Out

The couple can't stop arguing.

The tea continues to spill on Wednesday night. Cardi B and Offset have had a troubled romance over the years. They've publicly attacked each other and made up many times over. That said, September 25 was a particularly nasty airing out of dirty laundry. Cardi B took to Instagram Live to blast Offset for trying to take away her things. She went as far as to claim that she will be seeing her former spouse in court. The messiness continued, however, even after Cardi hopped off IG Live.

Offset decided to fire shots at Cardi B in the Instagram comment section. He alluded to the fact that the rapper has a relationship on the side. "Don't you got a n**ga," he wrote. "Ain't we divorced." Cardi B did not let the comment slide, though. She proceeded to respond to Offset's comment within minutes, and took the gloves off. "Coming from the same one that had to DM me all weekend crashing out because he was blocked," she wrote. Cardi B then vowed to stop talking about Offset, noting that she no longer has feelings for the father of her child. "It will be the last time talking about his lame a*s."

Cardi B Claims She Blocked Offset On Instagram

The whole social media meltdown happened faster than outlets could report on it. DJ Akademiks took screenshots of the comments and posted them on his Instagram account. Then, minutes later, Offset posted another comment on Ak's post. "Everybody can see I don’t want you," the Migos rapper noted. "It’s ok I’m not talking bout this Nomo all love." Offset decided to rub salt in the wound by claiming that Cardi B will be contacting him in the near future. "U will be calling me after couple months," he added. "U my bm I won." The last sentence came with a laughing emoji.