Cardi B & Offset Sued For Not Paying To Use Mansion In "Like What" Music Video

Despite everything going on, Cardi and Offset will have to fight as a team.

Cardi B and Offset are being named in a brand-new lawsuit, according to TMZ. This is stemming from one of the handful of singles that the former has put out this year, "Like What (Freestyle)". At the time, the on and off hip-hop couple were on, and the former Migos member was supporting her vision for the track. He is the credited director for the single's music video, which is why both are facing this legal issue right now. The majority of the visuals were taken at a luxurious and modern mansion Beverly Hills, California.

There was a rental fee, but allegedly, Cardi B and Offset never forked over the money. In fact, the plaintiff, which is the owner of the property, claims they didn't because they knew it was expensive. Knowing that, the rapper's representatives allegedly contacted the homeowner and said that a random client was trying to film a TikTok video. Due to that lie, he wiped away the rental fee.

Cardi B & Offset Will Play Couple In Court For Lawsuit

Now, he's looking to receive upwards of $35,000 in damages for the supposed deceit. TMZ did reach out to Cardi and Offset's team, however, they haven't heard back. Since the music video was uploaded to YouTube about six months ago, it's received a lot of traction. At the time of writing, it has over 27 million views.