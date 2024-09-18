Cardi B Brings The Facts After Receiving Lawsuit Over Mansion Rental For "Like What" Video

The owner of the home claimed he was lied to about what the house was being rented out for.

Yesterday, the owner of the mansion in the music video for Cardi B's "Like What (Freestyle)" filed a lawsuit against her and Offset. According to the documents, he alleges that the then couple were requesting to use the home anonymously. Instead of saying they were looking to film a music video, he claims that the MC's reps were inquiring about a TikTok video. Because of this, the homeowner waived the fee. Overall, he's stating they knew it was going to be pricey and they were going to do anything and everything to avoid paying. Previously, Justin Bieber and Logan Paul rented out the luxe Beverly Hills pad for its services. Now, he's seeking $35,000 or more in damages from the now divorced couple.

It was only a matter of time before either Cardi or Offset was going to respond, and today it's the former doing so. According to HipHopDX, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and clearly, she's pretty ticked off about it. Throughout her tweet, the mother of three provides what she claims really happened, saying that cameras were all over the property, her and Set paid up front, and that realtors and the owner were present during filming. "We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6am to 6am the next morning", she begins. "And we went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March".

Cardi B Has Receipts To Disprove Lawsuit

Above she shows that proof, in addition to text messages with Offset about the payment. She then continues, "There was cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners was there the ENTIRE time… I got pics and videos of them on set!! Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we was shooting…. Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok?". Before signing off, Cardi made sure to give the owner a fair warning, "The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B**** I’ll see you in court!!!!".