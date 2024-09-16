Cardi B Passionately Defends Tyla Amid Viral Backlash To Her VMAs Controversy

Tyla has been coming under fire for asking for help holding her trophy at the ceremony.

Cardi B has come to Tyla's defense as she's been facing backlash on social media for her appearance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, last week. While accepting the award for Best Afrobeats Video, she passed the trophy off to Lil Nas X and joked about struggling to carry it while speaking. Fans on social media have been labeling the move “rude” in response.

“Tyla wishes she never won that f*cking VMA award," Cardi said while discussing the incident on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. "If she would’ve known that that f*cking VMA award would’ve brought so much hate, so much criticism. I bet for a fact she’ll be crying tonight. The internet is insufferable. The way that you guys will take a picture, take a moment, and make it something that it’s not, and then just crush somebody.” From there, she described the internet’s reaction as “bullying.”

Tyla Accepts MTV Video Music Award From Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X and Tyla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

As caught by VIBE, she added: “You gotta worry about motherf**kin’ doing a speech, looking good while you’re carrying a motherf**king’ 10-pound f**kin’ [award] in your motherf**kin’ hand. So I just don’t think you understand how f**king heavy those f**kin’ awards are. Also, I met Tyla in person. I’m 5’3″, so I’m already short, and she’s shorter than me. No lie, she’s shaped really beautifully, but she’s very very skinny. Skinny like, Mariah-type skinny. She has to weigh like 109 pounds. So imagine you’re 109 pounds and you gotta carry a 10 f**king award with heels. She literally asked Lil Nas X. Y’all are trying to make this into an, ‘Oh, how rude is she? She asked another female artist to hold her award like she’s the help.’ I love Halle but she didn’t even ask Halle to hold the award! She asked Lil Nas X, a man, to hold it.”

Cardi B Comes To Tyla's Defense