Joe Budden Receives Barrage Of Backlash For Take On Tyla & Her Behavior At The VMAs

Joe finally got to reveal his feelings toward the amapiano star.

One of the most controversial talking heads in all of hip-hop is back at it again. Over the weekend, Joe Budden and the crew got to discussing the MTV VMAs that went down last Wednesday. The main focus during that portion of the podcast had to do with Tyla. Overall, there are some that feel she was acting snobby and standoffish throughout the entire program. For example, some were critiquing her for the way she was asking Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey to help her hold her award onstage.

This led to Armon Wiggins, a pretty big multi-media personality, to call out Tyla on social media. "Hey, I don’t think I like TYLA’s personality. I think someone needs to check her 'cause she doesn’t understand American culture AT ALL. She almost gives off entitled or uppity African vibes. I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s very off-putting, and it’s almost like she expects people to just fall at her feet".

Joe Budden Felt Tyla Curved USHER In A Stuck-Up Manner

This quote sparked debate on Joe Budden's show as he was in complete agreement, according to IOL. Apparently, he's been feeling this way about the "Water" hitmaker, citing an incident at one of USHER's past shows being the catalyst. In the resurfaced clip above, USHER appears to try and get Tyla to dance on him, but she subtly dodges that advance of assumed showmanship. Joe felt she should have done it out of respect because the R&B legend was trying to show her love by doing this all while dancing to "Water". However, his panel of co-hosts was in total disagreement, mentioning that she's in a relationship and didn't want to disrespect her man. That really set him off, but also the rest of the internet as they were in complete disagreement. You can see those reactions above and below.

More Reactions