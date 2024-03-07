Tyla "Heartbroken" As She Cancels Tour Over Health Concerns

South African songstress Tyla was previously expected to have a major year. The hitmaker shared plans for her first headlining world tour back in December. Sadly, however, she's been forced to put the tour on hold while she resolves some ongoing health issues. The performer took to Instagram earlier today to announce the cancellation, sharing a lengthy message with her supporters.

“All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality, has been a life-long dream," her message begins. "I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins! As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately Its important that I share what I have to share with you today."

Tyla & Her Team "Working Diligently" On Her Return

"For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation," Tyla revealed. “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour.” Fans are certainly disappointed and concerned for the breakout star. Luckily, she promises that she and her team are "working diligently" on a "spectacular" return.

This latest development means Tyla will miss over 20 scheduled shows across North America, and 9 in Europe and UK. She's also no longer perform at Coachella in April. What do you think of Tyla canceling her first headlining world tour? Are you disappointed that she'll miss Coachella? What about her private health concerns? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

