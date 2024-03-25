Tyla "Tyla" Review

The most important thing to take away from Tyla’s artistry is her unquestionable devotion to her roots. After snagging the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Performance, her career trajectory maintained a steady upward rise. Not that she needed it anyway… her record-breaking “Water” became a global smash hit last year. However, with her eponymous debut album, Tyla proves there’s more than enough material to diminish any thought of her being a one-hit wonder. A priceless marriage of Amapiano, Afrobeat, R&B, and Pop, TYLA is an exceptional showcase of an artist flirting with musical polyamory, while simultaneously staying close to her one true love.

Africa’s Pop Princess Has Been Years In The Making

Long before the release of her debut album, Tyla Seethal, born in 2002, has been hard at work crafting sultry dance music. With sensual, breathy vocals, her South African imprint elevates her sound beyond mere dance beats and melodies. In 2019, she began to garner buzz following the release of the single, “Getting Late.” The midnight house track, produced by Kooldrink, swiftly enjoyed success in her native South Africa. Released fresh off her high school graduation, it was pretty evident that a star was on the rise. Fast forward half a decade later, and her hard work has since paid off, and on a grand scale too.

Amapiano Is At The Forefront Of Tyla’s Debut Album

The backbone of Tyla’s debut album is evidently Amapiano. The signature South African sound is heard all through the project, and is clearly where the singer is most comfortable. Since her mainstream debut, Tyla has been vocal about her love for the genre. Moreover, she’s remarkably helped to push the genre’s overall popularity to a higher level. With her music, Tyla is striving to bring listeners back to her home turf. Dance music, although global, is permanently etched into Africa’s history after all.

Even on tracks like “On and On,” which could easily be passed onto the likes of a Victoria Monét, or Kehlani, it’s the African elements that make it a Tyla song. Moreover, while shining in her comfort zone, Tyla’s vocals are illuminating, resting gently on the album’s many mesmerizing beats. Production credits include Sir Nolan, who has worked with everyone from Muni Long, to Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber, and is behind the seductive “Butterflies.”

However, Sammy Soso, Believve, Ceebeats, and Ebenezer Maxwell are some of the major champions on Tyla’s debut album. Their eclectic mix of Amapiano helps give the album a cohesive feel. From the album’s second track, “Safer,” it’s evident that there’s already another hit single if Tyla chooses. And that’s what makes TYLA a worthwhile project- it’s laced with hits, but isn’t simply a collective of singles. Another key element on the fire track is the contribution of Ariowa Irosogie, also known as Ari Pensmith. The British writer and producer, and his frequent collaborator Richard Isong, a.k.a., P2J, are felt all over the album.

A Coming-Of-Age Showcase

Tyla’s debut album is also a significant milestone in her rise as a definitive artist. The album covers several different emotions, offering relatable stories of love, lust, and the limelight. Her features are also worth noting. She joins forces with her inspiration, and fellow Grammy-winner Tems, on “No.1.” The track, which has the potential to become a major anthem, is all about realizing one’s self-worth. “I gotta put me number one, no compromisin,” both women sing with believable confidence.

“Jump,” which blends reggaeton, Amapiano, and Hip Hop, is easily one of the project’s standout moments. Tyla travels between the highest and lowest parts of her register, for a definitive dance number about her bod. Gunna and Skillibeng also lend their talents, and each star is given more than enough room to shine. The album’s 11th track, “On My Body,” which features Becky G, is a proclamation of feminine sexuality and energy. Altogether, Tyla evidently found a musical sweet spot, where her sex appeal is on full display lyrically.

Tyla Is Here To Stay

On her debut album, Tyla makes it clear that this is just a highlight of what’s to come. She worms herself into darker themes, as heard on “Breathe Me” and “Priorities.” However, the glue that ties it all together is her South African musical style. Tyla’s mission is evidently to keep the world on their feet. From “Jozi to Ibiza,” there’s nobody doing it quite like her at the moment. And at just 22, she’s about to extend SA’s mainstream reach on a greater scale.

