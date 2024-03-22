Tyla Gets The Star Stamp Of Approval On Her Debut Album "TYLA"

It is finally here ladies and gentlemen. Tyla, the Johannesburg, South Africa native has been delivering some incredible tracks up until her debut self-titled LP. Of course, everyone is hip on "Water," which has not only dominated the charts and everyone's hearts, it also nabbed her a GRAMMY. But do not let that one song fool you, she is not a one-trick pony. She showcased her talent for songwriting and ear for infectious production on songs like "Butterflies," "Truth or Dare," and more.

The Afropop/amapiano talent spoke with Apple Music about the creation of her project. "I've always wanted to be a pop star, but beyond that, I wanted to be an African pop star. The roots of my sound are in amapiano music, in South African and African music." She continues, "Since I started experimenting with amapiano, I just feel like it's really helped me get to this point where I created something fresh and new, but still familiar and comes from home."

Listen To TYLA By Tyla

Tyla has a sense of pride about where she is from and she is looking forward to sharing her culture with the masses. "It's a sound of Africa, and it's something that I couldn't be more proud about." Helping bring her roots to the mainstream are Gunna, Tems, Travis Scott on the "Water" remix, Becky G, and more. be sure to tap in to what fans already deeming a great album.

TYLA Tracklist:

Intro with Kelvin Momo Safer Water Truth or Dare No.1 (feat. Tems) Breathe Me Butterflies On and On Jump with Gunna, Skillibeng ART On My Body with Becky G Priorities To Last Water - Remix with Travis Scott

