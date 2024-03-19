Tyla & Travis Scott Get Steamy & Drenched In Visuals For "Water (Remix)"

Tyla's career is on the fast track toward super stardom. Some may argue she is already there and they definitely make a compelling argument. While she still needs to develop a more robust catalog, she has proven so far that she can write some catchy amapiano, Afropop, and Afro R&B records. Of course, everyone is drawn to the song that really put her on the map, "Water." It was released at the perfect time last year (July 28), and it looks to have another big outing this summer as well. What will also bolster it is the new music video for "Water (Remix)" featuring Travis Scott alongside Tyla.

The alternate version dropped about four months later, and while it is not as popular as its predecessor, Travis definitely does not take away from its allure. We appreciate the subtle changes for his appearance like the heavier drums and auto-tuned background vocals. It is certainly a justified remix in our books. Now, it is further solidified (or rather liquified) with a music video.

Read More: Bianca Censori Dons Barely-There Top & Neon Pants While Out With Kanye West

Watch Music Video For "Water (Remix)" With Tyla & Travis Scott

There is some fun and sensual direction behind the camera from Nabil Elderkin. He uses the dark blue color scheme, water, and some sort of divider to excellent effect. It allows for Tyla to come across as the mysterious love interest she is portraying herself to be in the song. Travis is on the other side of the see through wall as she continues to lure him in before they come together in the second half. Tyla's debut self-titled album hits streaming on Friday March 22 with features from Becky G, Tems, Gunna, SKillibeng, and Kelvin Momo.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Water (Remix)" by Tyla and Travis Scott? Is this the better version of her hit song, why or why not? Do you think it was smart to make the visuals for the remix instead of the original? Are you going to check out her debut self-titled album this Friday, March 22? Should they collaborate again in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tyla and Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative music video posts throughout the week.

Read More: Kanye West Sent "New Body" To Ice Spice & Doja Cat, According To Leaked Text Messages With YesJulz