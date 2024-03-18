Tyla Reveals Debut Album Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Gunna, & More

Tyla has revealed the tracklist to her upcoming eponymous debut studio album, which features collaborations with Travis Scott, Gunna, and several more noteworthy artists. Scott is set to appear on a remix of her breakthrough hit single, "Water," to close out the project. The original version of "Water" was the first song by a South African solo artist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years when it dropped, last year. The track netted her the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2023, she said of the track: “As soon as I heard ‘Water,’ I said, ‘It’s over.’ We have the song. I would describe ‘Water’ as the song of the year … it’s the sound of Africa. It’s not only for Africa, but it’s for the world … It’s literally me bringing Africa to the world.”

Tyla Performs In Times Square For New Year's Eve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Tyla performs during New Year's Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

In making the tracklist announcement on Instagram, she wrote: "This Friday, it’s a party!!!!!!" Fans shared their excitement in the comments section. "Tems and Becky G ??!?? oh we won," one user wrote. Another added: "The collabs are so brilliant and strategic! She is crossing over into so many demos and markets with these features! (k pop, Latin, hip hop, & also solidifying African roots) She really is aiming to be a global star. I’m here for it. I see the big picture Tyla girl." Tyla's eponymous album will be releasing on March 22. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyla and her upcoming album on HotNewHipHop. Check out the full tracklist for the project below.

Tyla's Tracklist For Debut Album

1. “Water” featuring Kelvin Momo

2. “Safer”

3. “Water”

4. “Truth or Dare”

5. “No. 1” featuring Tems

6. “Breathe Me”

7. “Butterflies”

8. “On and On”

9. “Jump” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng

10. “Art”

11. “On My Body” featuring Becky G

12. “Priorities”

13. “To Last”

14. “Water (Remix)” featuring Travis Scott

