album releases
- MusicNick Cannon Enlists Jessica White For Racy "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Album CoverCannon's latest musical effort will reportedly arrive this week.By Erika Marie
- MusicSummer Walker Couldn't Attend BET Hip Hop Awards "Due To COVID Restrictions"She still made her way to the Atlanta ceremony and stayed outside where she made a big announcement.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Rolls Out "Montero" Album Release With Amusing Prison Break TrailerStylized as a news report, Lil Nas X confirms the release date for "Montero" and explains why "this album has been therapy for" him.By Erika Marie
- MusicCommon Announces "A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2" Ft. Black Thought, Seun Kuti, & MoreThe album is a follow-up to the rapper's 2020 release of the same name.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Declares Album Is Finished: "'Certified Lover Boy' On The Way"The OVO mogul wished everyone "good vibes and good energy" as he let the world know that "CLB" is completed.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West's "DONDA" Delayed As Justin Laboy Reveals New Release DateSocial media is being flooded with "I told you so" messages by frustrated fans who believed the album would arrive Friday (July 23).By Erika Marie
- MusicDreamville Announces Spillage Village Album "Spilligion" Drops This MonthThe collective has been teasing new music for the last six months, and now it's time to eat.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Uzi Vert May Have Said That "Eternal Atake" Arrives In Two WeeksA fan approached the rapper and asked when the album would be released and it sounds like he says in two weeks.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG & ScHoolboy Q Delay Album Releases In Honor Of Nipsey HussleQ says no one should be releasing anything this week.By Erika Marie
- MusicRae Sremmurd Announce Release Date For "SR3MM" Triple AlbumAfter a long wait, we finally have a release date for Rae Sremmurd's triple album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Announces Release Date For Upcoming AlbumJuly 13 is the day to mark on your calendars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Offers Update On "Khalifa Kush" Album ReleaseWiz Khalifa promises the "Khalifa Kush" release date "in a few."By Alex Zidel
- Music2018 Hip-Hop Album Releases: The Ultimate Guide2018 is going to be a massive year for hip-hop.By Mitch Findlay