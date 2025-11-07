Clipse Suggest Travis Scott "Cheated" By Competing With Their Album Release

BY Zachary Horvath 651 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Clipse put out their comeback album "Let God Sort Em Out" on July 11, whereas Travis Scott released "JACKBOYS 2" on July 13.

Clipse have had another banner year despite going inactive for about 16 years. They proved that hip-hop is not a young man's game in the slightest, dropping one of best albums of the decade and arguably this century. They returned with Let God Sort Em Out, a grand reintroduction for anyone forgot just how special the Virginia duo was in the 2000s.

But on top of the outstanding music, Clipse, mainly Pusha T, decided to express how he's felt about some of the rappers that dominate this era. Throughout the press run for LGSEO, he mostly took aim at one Travis Scott. Once G.O.O.D. Music brethren, they are now anything but.

In recent past discussions about the album's creation, King Push sounded off on La Flame, while revealing how he interrupted Clipse's and Pharrell's studio sessions. He pointed to one instance where Scott played some of UTOPIA, including "MELTDOWN" without Drake's diss-heavy verse for P and Pusha.

It really stuck in his craw then, but he chose to talk about it with the album on the way at the time. Notably, he called Travis a "whore" for the shady maneuver. Folks were wondering if and how Travis would respond, especially considering that he's not really one to engage in rap beefs.

To his credit, he did, although it didn't really stick.

Read More: Ranking The Top 7 Kendrick Lamar Sneaker Collaborations

Clipse Grammy Nominations

But the more pronounced retort came with Travis not-so-sneakily dropping his project, JACKBOYS 2, on the same weekend as LGSEO. In the Houston native's mind, he most likely thinks he took the W against Pusha, outselling his album by over 100,000 units.

The brothers were asked about the rollout during their special interview for GQ's Men of the Year 30 issue. Overall, they were pretty indifferent about it, although Push's response was a bit more venomous. "You cheat. We cheat. Everybody cheats. F*ck it," he bluntly answered.

Malice was a bit more open to Scott's challenge adding, "Listen, everybody has a right to do what they do. Whatever you have the power to do, whatever tools you have to utilize. That goes for everybody, even us. Let’s just play and see what it is. We embrace it all and love it all. Ain’t no sitting around moping and wishing—nah, let’s rock."

It's worth noting that neither the interviewer nor Clipse directly mentions Travis. But given their responses, it's still pretty clearly about their Southern rap foe.

This interview is another feather in their cap, though for 2025. The 2026 Grammy nominees were named today, and they are entering the 68th award show with five nominations. They include Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. They are in the Best Rap Performance category with “Chains & Whips." Best Rap Song is up for the taking with “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and so is Best Music Video for with "So Be It."

Read More: Halloween Hip-Hop: Horror Films That Built Hip-Hop’s Dark Side

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.8K
Clipse Diss Travis Scott National TV Hip Hop News Music Clipse Diss Travis Scott Again On National TV: "Who Is It?" 5.8K
Pusha T Travis Scott Music Pusha T & Travis Scott Beef, Unpacked 10.4K
Comments 0