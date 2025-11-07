Clipse Suggest Travis Scott "Cheated" By Competing With Their Album Release

Clipse have had another banner year despite going inactive for about 16 years. They proved that hip-hop is not a young man's game in the slightest, dropping one of best albums of the decade and arguably this century. They returned with Let God Sort Em Out, a grand reintroduction for anyone forgot just how special the Virginia duo was in the 2000s.

But on top of the outstanding music, Clipse, mainly Pusha T, decided to express how he's felt about some of the rappers that dominate this era. Throughout the press run for LGSEO, he mostly took aim at one Travis Scott. Once G.O.O.D. Music brethren, they are now anything but.

In recent past discussions about the album's creation, King Push sounded off on La Flame, while revealing how he interrupted Clipse's and Pharrell's studio sessions. He pointed to one instance where Scott played some of UTOPIA, including "MELTDOWN" without Drake's diss-heavy verse for P and Pusha.

It really stuck in his craw then, but he chose to talk about it with the album on the way at the time. Notably, he called Travis a "whore" for the shady maneuver. Folks were wondering if and how Travis would respond, especially considering that he's not really one to engage in rap beefs.

To his credit, he did, although it didn't really stick.

Clipse Grammy Nominations

But the more pronounced retort came with Travis not-so-sneakily dropping his project, JACKBOYS 2, on the same weekend as LGSEO. In the Houston native's mind, he most likely thinks he took the W against Pusha, outselling his album by over 100,000 units.

The brothers were asked about the rollout during their special interview for GQ's Men of the Year 30 issue. Overall, they were pretty indifferent about it, although Push's response was a bit more venomous. "You cheat. We cheat. Everybody cheats. F*ck it," he bluntly answered.

Malice was a bit more open to Scott's challenge adding, "Listen, everybody has a right to do what they do. Whatever you have the power to do, whatever tools you have to utilize. That goes for everybody, even us. Let’s just play and see what it is. We embrace it all and love it all. Ain’t no sitting around moping and wishing—nah, let’s rock."

It's worth noting that neither the interviewer nor Clipse directly mentions Travis. But given their responses, it's still pretty clearly about their Southern rap foe.