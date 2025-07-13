Travis Scott Disses Pusha T On "JACKBOYS 2" Opener

Travis Scott and the JACKBOYS finally returned with the highly anticipated Cactus Jack Records compilation, JACKBOYS 2. It arrives six years after the original, and just a few weeks after Pusha T dissed the Cactus Jack boss on the new Clipse song, "So Be It."

It didn't take long for the Houston superstar to respond to these Let God Sort Em Out shots, and he wasted no time on the project. On the first proper track, "CHAMPAIN & VACAY" with Don Toliver and contributions from Waka Flocka Flame, he seemed to respond to Push as caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter.

"Yeah, man, I swear these old n***as kill me / Know my YNs feel me / They just want the real me / Blue Bugatti, I'm dodging TMZ / Made a hundred off pushing T's / Now my phone on DND," Travis Scott responded to Pusha T's diss. That TMZ mention in particular is very interesting because the Virginia MC makes reference to the outlet on "So Be It." These two used to be label mates, but we all know the G.O.O.D. Music fallout all too well at this point.

Pusha T Disses Travis Scott

For context, here are Pusha T's shots at Travis Scott on the new Clipse album. "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was popping, she ain't need you to eat / The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

Will Pusha respond with more bars or does Travis have the upper hand right now? We highly doubt these two will actually clash on wax, but 2025's been a weird year so far. Who's to say it can't get weirder?