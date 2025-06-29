News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Travis Scott new album
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Travis Scott Tells A Fan That "JACKBOYS 2" Is Dropping "Soon As F**k"
Travis Scott recently confirmed to a fan that the long-awaited sequel to the "Jackboys" compilation album was on the way.
By
Devin Morton
13 mins ago