Travis Scott Has Very High Praise For Tame Impala's New Album "Deadbeat"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 226 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott High Praise Tame Impala New Album Deadbeat Hip Hop News
Mar 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Travis Scott in the stands during the fourth quarter between the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Travis Scott previously enlisted Kevin Parker to help craft "SKELETONS" off of his massive 2018 album "ASTROWORLD."

When it comes to psychedelic pop-friendliness in the 2010s, Travis Scott's hip-hop dominance and Tame Impala's rock-influencing work should come to mind quite quickly. It's no surprise that they have a deep appreciation for each other's music, a dynamic that continues to this day.

For those somehow unaware, the massive project from Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker just released his fifth album Deadbeat. La Flame is a massive fan, taking to his Instagram Story in a post caught by Bars on IG to heap praise onto one of rap's favorite pop/rock creatives.

"This is the best album to come out in the last 2 years Kev you went crazy," the Houston superstar expressed. "Like super crazy. Like bruh. Imma gonna call u soon cause I Just need to know something bruhhhhhh. EVERYONE LISTEN, BUY, PLAY AND LIVE TO THIS."

Travis Scott and Tame Impala had teamed up seven years ago on the 2018 ASTROWORLD cut "SKELETONS," which also featured Pharrell and The Weeknd. The record was originally going to belong to Kanye West, but it ended up on this massive tracklist.

Read More: Travis Scott's Gargantuan Johannesburg Show Breaks Record For South African Rap Concerts

Tame Impala & Travis Scott

Back to Deadbeat, though, Travis' thoughts on the album are quite ironic considering that he dropped JACKBOYS 2 within the two years he's talking about. At least he isn't panning his solo album UTOPIA, which technically came out over two years ago if you're using concrete release dates rather than general timelines. Then again, maybe Scott's just that big of a fan or he's not counting himself in the conversation.

Tame Impala's previously praised Travis Scott too, telling Zane Lowe how he inspired Parker's 2020 album The Slow Rush. "It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas," he explained. "He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things. Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction. I tried to take on some of that conviction when I’m working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity."

As Travis Scott gets bigger and bigger, we'll see if these two collaborate again. Perhaps Parker would have the same praise for albums like UTOPIA.

Read More: Travis Scott & Drake Are Right Behind Travis & Kendrick Lamar's RIAA Record

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kevin Winter / Getty Images Music Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Says Travis Scott Inspired "The Slow Rush" 2.4K
Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN Music Travis Scott Reveals His Thoughts On "Astroworld's" Massive Success 986
2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Pop Culture Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Son's Name 1.7K
travis-scott-astroworld-cover-art-full Songs Travis Scott, The Weeknd, & Tame Impala Cooked Up A Classic With "Skeletons" 3.1K
Comments 0