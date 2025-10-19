Travis Scott Has Very High Praise For Tame Impala's New Album "Deadbeat"

When it comes to psychedelic pop-friendliness in the 2010s, Travis Scott's hip-hop dominance and Tame Impala's rock-influencing work should come to mind quite quickly. It's no surprise that they have a deep appreciation for each other's music, a dynamic that continues to this day.

For those somehow unaware, the massive project from Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker just released his fifth album Deadbeat. La Flame is a massive fan, taking to his Instagram Story in a post caught by Bars on IG to heap praise onto one of rap's favorite pop/rock creatives.

"This is the best album to come out in the last 2 years Kev you went crazy," the Houston superstar expressed. "Like super crazy. Like bruh. Imma gonna call u soon cause I Just need to know something bruhhhhhh. EVERYONE LISTEN, BUY, PLAY AND LIVE TO THIS."

Tame Impala & Travis Scott

Back to Deadbeat, though, Travis' thoughts on the album are quite ironic considering that he dropped JACKBOYS 2 within the two years he's talking about. At least he isn't panning his solo album UTOPIA, which technically came out over two years ago if you're using concrete release dates rather than general timelines. Then again, maybe Scott's just that big of a fan or he's not counting himself in the conversation.

Tame Impala's previously praised Travis Scott too, telling Zane Lowe how he inspired Parker's 2020 album The Slow Rush. "It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas," he explained. "He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things. Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction. I tried to take on some of that conviction when I’m working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity."