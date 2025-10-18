SZA & Travis Scott's "Love Galore" Now Eligible For Diamond Certification

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 112 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SZA Travis Scott Love Galore Eligible Diamond Certification Hip Hop News
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SZA and Travis Scott's collaboration off of the former's 2017 album "Ctrl" also recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Travis Scott recently secured his claim to the highest-certified hip-hop song of all time with "goosebumps" featuring Kendrick Lamar. Ironically enough, he just secured another commercial achievement with K.Dot's partial "Grand National" tour mate, SZA.

As caught by Rap on Instagram, their 2017 collab "Love Galore" off of Solána's Ctrl just reached eligibility for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). For those unaware, this means that the song officially sold over 10 million track-equivalent units in the United States. As if that wasn't enough, the record also recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the song is automatically certified diamond, as there's still a process to go through with the RIAA in order to make this as official as possible. Still, both artists should feel very proud of this milestone and will likely celebrate this week as a result.

Curiously, this adds to even more RIAA records for Travis Scott. "goosebumps" is at the top when it comes to number of certifications for a rap song, but "SICKO MODE" is right behind it at the number two slot. That's a collaboration with the Compton lyricist's mortal enemy Drake, whose hit "God's Plan" is tied with "SICKO MODE" as the second-highest certified hip-hop track of all time... So far.

Read More: Mobb Deep "Infinite" Review

Travis Scott SZA Collaborations

As for La Flame's costar on "Love Galore," SZA's breezing by more achievements with new music. She recently collaborated with MoRuf for the new cut "PT Cruiser," and we will see if she drops anything else before 2025 is out of here.

There are also potential SZA collaborations on the horizon, such as some recent teases from Mariah Carey. They didn't manifest for the New York singer's new album Here For It All, but we'll see if it's still in the cards soon.

As far as other collaborations between these two artists, they also have "TELEKINESIS" off of the Houston MC's 2023 album UTOPIA and "Open Arms" off of the St. Louis star's SOS full-length the previous year. With more under their belts, we wonder if a reunion will grace the future.

Read More: Gospel Singer Refutes Travis Scott, Future, & SZA Saying Kanye West Is Sole Author Of "TELEKINESIS" In Copyright Suit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Travis Scott Drake Kendrick Lamar RIAA Record Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott & Drake Are Right Behind Travis & Kendrick Lamar's RIAA Record 1.8K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Music Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar's "goosebumps" Dethrones Drake For Highest-Certified Rap Song Ever 5.7K
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Drake Tour Record Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Predicts If Kendrick Lamar Will Topple Drake's Highest-Grossing Rap Tour Record 2.4K
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event Music Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of The Year 3.1K
Comments 0