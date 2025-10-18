SZA & Travis Scott's "Love Galore" Now Eligible For Diamond Certification

As caught by Rap on Instagram, their 2017 collab "Love Galore" off of Solána's Ctrl just reached eligibility for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). For those unaware, this means that the song officially sold over 10 million track-equivalent units in the United States. As if that wasn't enough, the record also recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the song is automatically certified diamond, as there's still a process to go through with the RIAA in order to make this as official as possible. Still, both artists should feel very proud of this milestone and will likely celebrate this week as a result.

Curiously, this adds to even more RIAA records for Travis Scott. "goosebumps" is at the top when it comes to number of certifications for a rap song, but "SICKO MODE" is right behind it at the number two slot. That's a collaboration with the Compton lyricist's mortal enemy Drake, whose hit "God's Plan" is tied with "SICKO MODE" as the second-highest certified hip-hop track of all time... So far.

Travis Scott SZA Collaborations

As for La Flame's costar on "Love Galore," SZA's breezing by more achievements with new music. She recently collaborated with MoRuf for the new cut "PT Cruiser," and we will see if she drops anything else before 2025 is out of here.

There are also potential SZA collaborations on the horizon, such as some recent teases from Mariah Carey. They didn't manifest for the New York singer's new album Here For It All, but we'll see if it's still in the cards soon.