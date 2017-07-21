love galore
- GossipKylie Jenner Posts & Removes TikTok Listening To Travis Scott & SZA's "Love Galore"Considering that the collaborators were the subject of dating rumors recently, it was a pretty juicy but also probably meaningless move from Jenner.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSZA Taps Travis Scott To Perform "Love Galore" & "Low" In Amsterdam: WatchSZA is back on the road to promote her "SOS" album overseas.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSZA Teases Travis Scott ReunionSZA and Travis Scott are set to reunite and perform their 2017 hit for the singer's virtual performance of her "Ctrl" record.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicTravis Scott Agrees To SZA's Request To Perform "Love Galore" One Last TimeTravis Scott tells SZA that he's down to perform "Love Galore" with her "a couple more times," and while doing so, he teases that SZA may be performing at Astroworld Festival this year.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSZA Wants To Perform "Love Galore" With Travis One Last TimeSZA hopes to link with Travis Scott for one last performance of "Love Galore."By Joshua Robinson
- GramSZA Continues To Serve "Supermodel" Looks On InstagramShe's a "Supermodel" no doubt. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Shows Off Impressive Leg Press At The Gym: "Fight Me"SZA's up in the gym working on her fitness.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Thanks TDE & Fans On One-Year Anniversary Of "Ctrl": "You've Changed My Life"SZA shows love to everyone for "Ctrl" anniversary. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA "Confused" By "Ctrl" Success: "I Didn’t Even F*ck With My Own Album"SZA talks her beloved album "Ctrl" and her feelings after its release.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentHottest Songs Of 2017Counting down the year in Rap and R&B songs.By HNHH Staff
- MusicSZA's "Ctrl" Certified Gold By The RIAA, "Love Galore" Gets Platinum PlaqueSZA gets two plaques in one day.By Matt F
- MusicSZA Announces Pop-Up Show in New York CityThe show is scheduled for October 10th.By Milca P.
- MusicTravis Scott Brought Out By SZA During Houston ConcertTravis Scott joins SZA on stage to perform "Love Galore."By Matt F
- MusicSZA Teases Unreleased "Love Galore" VerseSZA gives us a taste of the verse that wasn't.By Matt F
- MusicSZA’s “Love Galore” With Travis Scott Goes PlatinumSZA's "Love Galore" record featuring Travis Scott has gone platinum.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSZA & Travis Scott's "Love Galore" Is Certified GoldSZA continues her winning streak. By Aron A.
- MusicSZA Welcomes Cardi B Remix Of "Love Galore"“Iss time for an official remix dammit.”By Trevor Smith
- MusicKhalid Strips Down SZA's "Love Galore"Khalid does a stripped-down take of SZA's song. By Aron A.
- MusicSZA & Travis Scott Perform "Love Galore" On Jimmy FallonWatch Travis Scott join SZA on their performance of "Love Galore" Thursday night on Jimmy Fallon.By Kevin Goddard