Drake Breaks Absurd RIAA Record On His 39th Birthday

Drake keeps stacking commercial achievements on top of each other while fans patiently wait for his next album "ICEMAN."

Drake is still keeping his foot on the gas with upcoming material, namely his new album ICEMAN which should drop before 2025 is out. However, his existing catalog continues to notch him commercial achievement after commercial achievement, the latest of which came courtesy of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on his 39th birthday today (Friday, October 24).

According to social media reports, Drizzy has now extended his record for the most diamond-certified songs from any artist. This means he has the most songs out of any artists that have been certified diamond by the RIAA; in other words, certifying 10 million equivalent units of that record sold. These new certifications include "Passionfruit," "The Motto" featuring Lil Wayne, "Nonstop," "Headlines," and "Nice For What."

As if that wasn't enough, Drake's classic 2011 album Take Care also received a diamond certification from the RIAA. This extends his number of diamond singles to 15, and his overall diamond records to 16 now that he has this first diamond album under his belt. Previous diamond songs include "Best I Ever Had," "Hold On, We're Going Home," "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott, "Love Me" with Lil Wayne and Future, "Life Is Good" with Future, "God's Plan," "Work" with Rihanna, "Hotline Bling," "No Guidance" with Chris Brown, and "One Dance" with Wizkid and Kyla.

Drake Birthday

Drake's commercial achievements don't stop there. He also received some other certifications for albums and singles. These include Views going nine times platinum (platinum equals one million units in sales), Nothing Was The Same going seven times platinum, If You're Reading This It's Too Late going five times platinum, and For All The Dogs going three times platinum. In addition, the 6ix God got new platinum certifications for "Rich Flex" with 21 Savage (five times), "Chicago Freestyle" with GIVĒON (five times), "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA (three times), "Hours In Silence" with 21 Savage (two times), "Virginia Beach" (two times), and "Slime You Out" featuring SZA (two times.)

Amid Drake's other RIAA achievements, we're sure this commercial dominance will continue. Let's see how long it takes for ICEMAN to reach these heights... Happy 39th birthday to The Boy!

