Drake Further Celebrates His Birthday With A Ton Of New RIAA Certifications

Earlier today, Drake celebrated his 37th birthday. As you'd expect, the rapper organized some pretty significant festivities The most viral celebration saw the rapper somehow getting Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul serving up drinks at the rapper's birthday party. He also saw dozens of artists and former collaborators like Nicki Minaj taking to social media to share birthday wishes.

But Drizzy got another new present overnight with a slew of new RIAA certifications. 14 new certifications came in which served as a pretty substantial milestone for the rapper. He officially became first act in history to surpass 200 million RIAA-certified single units as a lead artist. Among the new certifications were "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Lil Durk and "Money In The Grave" with Rick Ross both of which are now 6x platinum. "Knife Talk" with 21 Savage and "Wants And Needs" with Lil Baby also racked up new certifications hitting 5x platinum. His current total of certified single units now stands an an incredible impressive 223 million. Check out the full list of certifications below.

Drake's New Certifications

The new certifications weren't just for singles though. Five of Drake's albums racked up new certifications, all of which were given or increased their multiple times platinum status. Take Care leads the way getting certified 8x platinum while Nothing Was The Same turns up right behind it at 6x platinum. One of Drake's earliest projects Thank Me Later just reached 4x platinum while two of his newest album Certified Lover Boy and Her Loss were certified 3 and 2x platinum respectively.

Unsurprisingly given his commercial dominance, Drake is one of the most decorated RIAA artists of all time. Last year, he surpassed Eminem as the most certified singles artist in RIAA history and is stretching that lead out even further with his new certifications. What do you think of Drake extending his all time record with a new collection of RIAA certifications? Let us know in the comment section below.

