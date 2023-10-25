Drake Releases New Line Of “For All The Dogs Merch”

Drake's feature-packed new album For All The Dogs has been a smash commercial hit. It had tremendous first-week sales tallying over 400k copies. The project racked up over 160k sales in its second week on the charts, good enough for number two this week. Early projections for next week see the album holding off debuts from Blink-182 and The Rolling Stones to return to the number-one spot for a second week.

Now, Drake is capitalizing on the album's appeal with some new merch. Earlier today he shared six new pieces of For All The Dogs merch. Included in the drop are 5 new shirts and a hoodie. Among the shirts is a simple one sporting only the album cover of the record. It also featured shirts themed around songs from the album like "7969 Santa" and "Bahamas Promises." The prices range from $45 for the simple t-shirt all the way up to $225 for the special FATD hoodie. For an artist so popular the volume of merch is expected to move quickly and fans are already rushing to get their orders in. Check out all of the pieces below.

Drake's New Album Merch

Earlier this week, Drake celebrated his 37th birthday. At a party he threw the rapper was somehow able to pull off getting Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on board to serve drinks. Some artists like Nicki Minaj celebrated by sharing throwback pics of the two together. Others, lil Lil Yachty took a different approach.

The rapper, who has a notoriously funny relationship with Drake, took the opportunity to troll him. He took to his Instagram story to tease the release of a video he apparently has of Drizzy eating a glizzy. Thankfully for Drake, the actual video never emerged and it seems like Yachty was just giving him a hard time online to celebrate his big day. What do you think of Drake's newest For All The Dogs merch? Let us know in the comment section below.

