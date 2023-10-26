Drake Racks Up His Most Impressive RIAA Record Yet

Even before a new bunch of RIAA certifications dropped, Drake was already well ahead of his contemporaries. Late last year he passed Eminem to take the record for most certified song units as a solo artist. Now after a new wave of certifications hit to celebrate the rapper's birthday that resulted in an even more impressive achievement. He's now the first and only artist to ever hit 200 million certified single units as a lead artist.

Drake took to his Instagram story to share a text he received with the information. Among the new certifications are some particularly impressive album sales. Take Care was officially certified 8x platinum while Nothing Was The Same is now 6x platinum. His more recent albums are also starting to rack up certifications with Certified Lover Boy hitting 3x platinum and Her Loss right behind it with 2x. He also had numerous singles from throughout his career hitting new certification highs spanning from 2x platinum all the way to 9x. Check out the full list from Drake's story below.

Drake's New Batch Of RIAA Certifications

The new set of RIAA certifications dropped because Drake celebrated his birthday earlier this week. His festivities included a party bartended by Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. He also received some well wishes online from Nicki Minaj. Lil Yachty took the opportunity to troll Drizzy, asking fans online if they wanted to see a video of the rapper "eating a glizzy."

In fact, Lil Yachty and Drake may be in the very early stages of cooking something up. While Drizzy is taking a break from music following his new album For All The Dogs, the break isn't expected to be permanent. In a recent interview, Lil Yachty entertained the idea that a collab album between him and Drake was possible once the rapper returned. What do you think of Drake becoming the first artist to hit 200 million RIAA certified single units? Let us know in the comment section below.

