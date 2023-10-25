Lil Yachty Teases A Video Of Drake “Eating A Glizzy”

Drake and Lil Yachty have one of the funniest friendships in all of rap music. The pair recently teamed up on Drake's new album For All The Dogs. Deep into the album they team up for one of its funniest moments "Another Late Night." It's the second song they've collaborated on after linking up with DaBaby for the 2020 single "Oprah's Bank Account." But for fans, their most memorable interactions are always trolling each other online.

The most recent example came from Yachty's choice of how to wish Drake a happy birthday. The rapper turned 37 earlier this week and aside from his massive personal celebration, plenty of people online also wished him well. But Yachty took to his Instagram story to share a new selfie with a hilarious caption. “Thinking about if I wanna drop this video of Drake eating a glizzy,” the text over the post reads. Thankfully for Drake, it feels like Yachty was only kidding as his birthday ultimately came and went without a video being shared. Check out Lil Boat's original story post below.

Lil Yachty Dangling Glizzy Video Over Drake's Head

Lil Yachty and Drake may have even more collaborations eventually. During a recent vlog Yachty discussed the possibility of doing a collaborative album with Drake. While it likely wouldn't happen any time soon as Drizzy just announced he's taking a break from music, even the fact that he's considering the possibility is an exciting prospect.

Lil Yachty has had a busy 2023. He led off the year with an album transitioning him stylistically into classic psychedelic rock. Since then he's shifted back into more conventional hip-hop songs including his most recent single "The Secret Recipe" with J. Cole. It's the fifth in a series of singles he's dropped this year dating back to April. What do you think of Lil Yachty threatening to release a video of Drake eating a glizzy? Let us know in the comment section below.

