Lil Yachty Taps J. Cole For Surprise New Track “The Secret Recipe.”

Lil Yachty has been on a roll this year. From his album Let's Start Here to his wide array of singles, 2023 has been the year of Lil Yachty. Moreover, he is currently besties with Drake. He has the inside track on For All The Dogs, and fans are curious what the artist's next direction will be. Overall, Yachty's growth since 2016 has been very fun to watch. It feels like he is dropping new tracks almost every week, and fans are definitely grateful. On Friday, he came through again, this time with a single featuring J. Cole.

Below, you can find the lowkey music video to a track called "The Secret Recipe." On this song, we get a psychedelic jazz instrumental that will make people think of Yachty's album from earlier in the year. That said, the vibe of this track is much different. It contains Yachty starting off the track with a plethora of off-kilter bars. Halfway through the song, J. Cole comes in the mix where he pretty much puts the entire industry on notice.

Lil Yachty & J. Cole Link Up

It feels like Cole is going after everyone with this verse, and fans are definitely going to appreciate that. This is one of those instances where you can't help but be mesmerized by Cole and his ability to captivate you with each line. While Cole and Yachty might be an unlikely duo, it ends up working out.

Let us know what you think of this new collaboration between Lil Yachty and J. Cole, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world. There are still some great projects to be released throughout 2023.

Quotable Lyrics:

Allegedly, they figured out that I'm the secret recipe

The baddest hoes gon' test the E, then blame the high for wantin' sex

I never wanted peace, fuck all the opps, I support Malcolm X

The stack of chains is just a front

Overtaxed and underwhelming, your jeweler pulled a major stunt

I don't smoke weed, already blunt, all of my cars, I had to hunt

