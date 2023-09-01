JID & Lil Yachty Offer Two-Track EP “Blakkboyz Present Half Doin Dope/Van Gogh”

JID and Lil Yachty are two artists who are known for operating within two different lanes. Firstly, the former is an incredible MC when it comes to rapping fast while also telling a story. Secondly, Yachty is mostly known for his ability to give you autotuned melodies and a mix of genres. However, he has proven himself to be quite the spitter when he wants to be. That said, it still felt pretty unlikely that these two would come through with a collaborative song or even a project.

However, they stunned fans this week when they revealed that they would drop two new tracks together. They are doing so under the duo name Blakkboyz, and fans are curious if this could lead to a new album. That said, they are testing the waters with these two songs. The first of these songs is called “Half Doin Dope” which features BabyTron. Moreover, they also came through with Van Gogh, which doesn’t have any other artists listed.

Read More: Rappers Like Baby Keem: JID, Smino, Denzel Curry & More

JID x Lil Yachty

Overall, both of these tracks are packed with energy. JID brings his usual speedy flow to the table, and interestingly enough, Yachty matches him. It makes for two dynamic songs that are bolstered by a BabyTron feature that has all of the personality you would expect. If you like these artists, you are going to have to give this a listen, immediately.

Let us know which of these two tracks from Lil Yachty and JID are your favorite, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to always bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics From Half Doin Dope:

I come from Atlanta, I’m Tony, I’m Tony Montana

I total my toe on my tag

And my brodie told me put my dope in a rap

While he rappin’, dope, he put his hope in the trap

In a total package, I don’t know if he baggin’

Read More: JID Is $2,000 Answer On “Jeopardy!”