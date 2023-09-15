Lil Yachty Ding-Dong Ditches Random House

Lil Yachty has undergone a bit of a personal revamp recently, debuting a bold new bald look and revealing that he's quit lean. Apparently, he's been getting clown on by trolls online, who claim the performer looks sick since dropping a few pounds. He took to Twitter to clap back at haters, however, appearing unfazed by the hate. "I did not stop drinkin lean for n****s to bully me and tell me i look like i have leukemia," he wrote.

Regardless of the the criticism, he looks to be living his best life as of late. Though he's made a point to steer clear of some of his old bad habits, he appears to be his usual, goofy self. This is evidenced by a new clip, which shows him ding-dong ditching a random house with friends. In the clip, he's seen looking pretty hesitant to go through with the whole thing, but eventually gives in. Luckily for Lil Yachty, it doesn't seem like anyone caught him.

Read More: Lil Yachty And Despot Link On Impressive New Single “Rain”

Lil Yachty Proves He's Got Guts

In the clip, someone off-camera asks him whether or not he has the guts to go through with the prank. "Do you think I'm p*ssy?" he responded. They then drop him off, he knocks on the door a few times, and then cooks back to the car. "Sh*t! Go go go go go," he shouts as he runs away from the house.

Outside of pranks, Lil Yachty's also been busy with his new A Safe Place podcast alongside his co-host, MitchGoneMad. On the pod, he recently addressed a clip that's circulating, which appears to show him shooting a new music video with Drake in the woods. "Drake has just like these *nsane fans who follow him everywhere he goes," he explained. "They were in sniper position." What you think of the clip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Yachty.

Read More: Lil Yachty Reveals He’s Quit Lean, Debuts New Haircut

[Via]