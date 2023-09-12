Lil Yachty And Despot Link On Impressive New Single “Rain”

What more needs to be said about Lil Yachty this year? The man has been on a creative escapade throughout the duration of 2023. We still have three and a half months to go before the new year, which means plenty of time for Lil Boat to wow us. Well, he is continuing to bring the heat in many different forms. Unfortunately, this latest offering is only available on SoundCloud which may bring some disappointment to his fans. However, they might want to still check "Rain" out because it is a fantastic track.

Here he teams up with elusive underground rapper Despot and producer sadpony. The vibe of the track is very idiosyncratic with the production being very minimal. With a flare of alternative pop and hip-hop thrown in as well, it is a truly fascinating combination of sounds and artists. Despot may not be an extremely household name, but he is a veteran in the New York underground and has been for quite some time. He rarely drops any music and is signed under Run The Jewels member, El-P, and his label, Definitive Jux. Right away you might be thinking how do all three of these artists do together? It is simply magic.

Read More: Nelly Confirms Ashanti Relationship, Admits Both Singers Were Surprised

Listen To "Rain" From Lil Yachty, Despot, and Sadpony

Yachty and Despost are both rapping passionately over sadpony's odd instrumental. It throws in shots of background vocals, water dripping, and a xylophone. It is a colorful production from sadpony who worked extensively on Let's Start Here. The messages from both rappers are very inspirational adding to a grand but distinctive beat.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new Soundcloud exclusive track, "Rain," from Lil Yachty, Despot, and sadpony? Is this one of Yachty's best performances of the year? Has he been the most talented rap artist of 2023? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest new song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh my god please don't wait until I'm dead to realize I'm great

I was first to break the bank from my last name

I got rich and bought a crib to build a window pane

Big enough and bright enough to outshine my pain

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” Gets Detailed Photos