Lil Yachty showcases his versatility more than ever on his latest project, Let’s Start Here.

In the last few months, the narrative surrounding Lil Yachty’s artistry has shifted exponentially. From the release of the viral single, “Poland” to his contributions on Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Yachty’s undoubtedly grown as an artist. However, even then, critics and fans considered him a part of the mumble rap pack.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 18: Lil Yachty attends a concert after party at Onyx Nightclub on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Let’s Start Here is a leap in a new direction for Lil Yachty. His latest project veers away from rap entirely for a psychedelic rock-influenced effort. The project boasts 14 songs in total with an array of uncredited features. Teezo Touchdown, Baby K, Foushée, Justine Skye, and more contribute to Let’s Start Here. On the production side, Yachty claims credit on 12 out of the 14 songs. Additionally, SADPONY, Justin Raisen, and Patrick Wembley heavily contribute to the tracklist.

Last night, Lil Yachty hosted an album listening party in New Jersey with Drake and Offset in attendance. He explained that the ambitious sound was a result of people counting him out as an artist over the years.

Lil Yachty on his new album ‘Let’s Start Here’ at his listening event tonight 🍄



“I wanted to be taken seriously as an artist… not just some SoundCloud rapper, not some mumble rapper…”pic.twitter.com/4xHg7ihOKS — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 27, 2023

“I think I created this just because I really ​​wanted to be taken serious as an artist. Not just some Soundcloud rapper, not just some mumble rapper, not some guy that made one hit. You know, I wanted to be taken serious because music is like everything to me. I respect all walks of music. Not just rap and hip-hop but everything,” Lil Yachty said. “If we gon’ be honest, there’s just a lot of n***as started copying the swag. And I felt like, cool, well, if everyone can do this then that’s fine but I’m going to show you what y’all can’t do.”

Check out Lil Yachty’s new project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.