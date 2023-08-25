Lil Yachty Floats On New Track “Tesla”

Lil Yachty has been having an amazing 2023. Overall, the artist started the year with the song “Poland.” Subsequently, he gave us Let’s Start Here which was an incredible foray into psychedelic rock. It was an album that many were not expecting, however, it went over well with his fans. Since that time, he has unleashed a plethora of singles that have also gotten some praise. Moreover, he is hanging out a lot with Drake, which has ultimately given him more credibility amongst fans.

All things considered, Yachty is having a pretty great time these days. Additionally, he knows that the best thing to do is to keep the momentum going, by any means necessary. Consequently, on Friday, he decided to drop a brand-new track called “Tesla.” His best friend Drake didn’t drop For All The Dogs, so for Yachty, tonight was definitely a smart time to drop. As you will hear below, this song very much has the same vibe as “Poland” and “Strike,” although with a unique twist.

Lil Yachty Brings Back The Shaky Voice

Throughout the track, Yachty gives us those shaky vocals that made “Poland” so iconic. Moreover, we get some spaced-out production with rocking synths in the background that help complement his voice. It is one of those songs that you can just get lost in, making it perfect for a laid-back playlist. If you are a fan of Yachty and his new sound, then you will definitely enjoy this.

Let us know your thoughts on the new Lil Yachty track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you all of the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You came in all jaded, flashy bitch, I hate it (Geek)

Step, huh, geeked up, geeked, move

Keep the top down, madee the opps frown

Switch sound like “frr-frr” In the background (Hey)

