Lil Yachty Reveals He’s Quit Lean, Debuts New Haircut

Lil Yachty is someone who has been having a fantastic 2023. Overall, this is thanks to a plethora of dope singles and even an AOTY contender. Let's Start Here was Yachty's foray into the world of psych rock, and it was a great one at that. It is an album that had many praising Yachty for his immense artistry. Moreover, it is a project that gets better with each subsequent listen. Now, however, Yachty is gearing up for Drake's project For All The Dogs. He is likely featured on it, and he knows a lot about the album.

For All The Dogs will be coming out on September 22nd, and fans are very excited about it. There is a new single dropping this week which is going to act as a teaser of sorts. With all of that in mind, it seems as though Yachty is enacting some lifestyle changes right now. Firstly, he took to Instagram with a few snaps of him sporting a new haircut. In fact, it appears as though he is embracing the bald life. Furthermore, he has revealed that he quit Lean, which is a huge accomplishment.

"I did not stop drinkin lean for n****s to bully me and tell me i look like i have leukemia," Lil Yachty wrote. For those who may not know, Lean is one of those drugs that can make you gain a lot of weight, especially in your gut area. However, once you kick the stuff, you are able to lose weight rapidly. Sometimes, this leads to people thinking you are sick, then it is, in fact, the opposite. These comments are most certainly annoying for Yachty, however, he seems content with his life choices.

Musically, we hope to hear a lot more from the man very soon. He has been having an incredible resurgence, and the fans can't help but agree. Only time will tell what his For All The Dogs feature sounds like if there even is one. Let us know your thoughts on Yachty and his haircut, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

