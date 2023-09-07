Lil Yachty Reveals What Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Sounds Like

Lil Yachty is someone who is well-connected when it comes to the world of Drake. Overall, he has become good friends with the artist, and he always seems to have the inside scoop on the inner workings of all things Drake-related. Of course, Drizzy is going to be dropping For All The Dogs on September 22nd, which is 15 days from now. Fans are extremely excited about this, and there is no doubt that an amazing project is on the way. That said, fans are curious of how it is going to sound.

Consequently, Yachty decided to give fans what they wanted on his podcast. In the video clip down below, Yachty explains that this new Drake album sounds very "current." Moreover, he goes on to note that Drizzy is only making songs about the things he is experiencing. Although Yachty wants him to make more love songs, Drake says that is just not in the cards. That said, do not expect anything like "Marvin's Room" on this one.

Lil Yachty Calls "For All The Dogs" "Current"

"It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy," Yachty says. "I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album. … Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ You know what I’m saying? People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose, I think it’s just him—he just has a real...I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

All of this sounds very exciting and we're sure Drake fans are going to agree. Hopefully, the album lives up to the hype. Let us know your expectations for this new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

