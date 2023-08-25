Lil Yachty Brings A Rainbow Out With Cole Bennett For “TESLA” Music Video

Leave it up to the Lyrical Lemonade crew to craft some crisp and colorful clips.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Yachty Brings A Rainbow Out With Cole Bennett For “TESLA” Music Video

Lil Yachty’s been on a wild run of new music these days, following up his psych-pop excursions on Let’s Start Here with eclectic, vibrant, and creative singles. The latest of those is “TESLA,” which sounds like a mix of his classic energy with some rage-inspired sounds and timbres. Despite the aesthetics of the track, the Atlanta artist enlisted Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade to bring the new release’s vision to the visual realm. In the music video, Yachty raps nonchalantly through the song, dancing and emphasizing certain lines with a lot of charisma. To match it, the video’s direction combines a lot of different color pallets with clever and striking angles and outfit choices.

When Lil Yachty is outside, his pink sweater and headband blends in with the pink garage door and fences. Inside a yellow kitchen with lemons on display, the rapper, singer, producer, and curator wears an accented jacket with the same tone. There are plenty of other examples here, and ones that capture him in interesting poses, performances, and postures. It might not seem like the deepest thing in the world, but its most important mission is to draw you in with its visuals. In that sense, “TESLA” more than succeeds, as Bennett’s videos pretty much always do.

Read More: Lil Yachty Says More Collabs With The Alchemist Are On The Way

Lil Yachty’s Cole Bennett-Directed Music Video For “TESLA”: Watch

At this point, the two have a lot of history together as collaborators, so this naturally comes off as a team effort. Lil Yachty has always maintained a reputation for his vision regardless of execution, whether that’s influencing a whole new generation or contributing to other projects. The 26-year-old might even transition into films now, as he had a cameo appearance in the trailer for Kai Cenat’s action-comedy short film “Global Pursuit.” Wherever he goes next, we know that creativity will follow.

Meanwhile, Yachty recently suggested that he would drop a new song every week for the rest of the year. While an album might still be on the horizon, it’s still exciting to se this prolific resurgence with a new sound. If you haven’t seen the visuals for “TESLA” yet, check the music video out above. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Yachty, Cole Bennett, and Lyrical Lemonade.

Read More: Cole Bennett Recalls Rejecting Kanye West’s Ideas For “Mixed Personalities” Video

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.