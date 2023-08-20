Lil Yachty Says More Collabs With The Alchemist Are On The Way

It’s always interesting, exciting, and sometimes mind-blowing to see two artists who you never thought would team up in a million years get to work together. Of course, that’s just the boundary-pushing, collaborative, and ingenious spirit of hip-hop at work. When you think of The Alchemist’s woozy, cavernous, and often abstract beats, Lil Yachty might not be the first person you think could ride them well. However, following a recent collab between the two along with Draft Day, “SUMMER SUPERSTARS,” we now know that they actually have a lot of chemistry. In fact, they’ve had it for a while, as the Atlanta rapper recently took to Twitter to hint at more to come.

“i’ve for many years secretly enjoyed recording on alchemist beats..,” Lil Yachty wrote along with the visualizer for the track. “i think it’s time to drop a couple of them now..” However, for some die-hard fans of the “Strike” MC’s recent material, this is actually an obvious and cheeky link-up. After all, on his most recent album Let’s Start Here, Yachty has a song titled “The Alchemist” on it, so maybe sone listeners saw this one coming.

More Lil Yachty & The Alchemist Collabs Could Come Out Very Soon

i’ve for many years secretly enjoyed recording on alchemist beats.. i think it’s time to drop a couple of them now.. pic.twitter.com/wa0r4tMkBO — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 19, 2023

Furthermore, it’s nonetheless exciting to think of what the two could’ve cooked up together despite their differing styles. For example, maybe Uncle Al tackled more bubbly and synthetic production styles, or Yachty put on his old-head lyrical cap and spit absolute fire over some grimy boom-bap. Either way, their creativity and vision is key to their artistry, and so a successful result shouldn’t be too surprising. Regardless, it signifies them stepping out of their comfort zone and finding common ground. Even if it doesn’t result in the most amazing songs ever, it’s a commendable effort.

Meanwhile, maybe we’ll hear Lil Boat on Al’s next release, the last of which was the Flying High EP. That also boasted plenty of guests that, while not too similar to Yachty, showed that anyone working with the legendary producer gets that spark of inspiration in them. All we can do now is wait to see what’s in store. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Yachty and The Alchemist.

