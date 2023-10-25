Drake’s Yeat Collaboration, “IDGAF” Tops Billboard’s Streaming Songs Chart

Drake's collaboration with Yeat, "IDGAF," has topped Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, marking the first time a song has done so in its first week being down in streams overall. The track was streamed 26 million times in the United States between the dates of Oct. 13-19. While it's the 20th time that Drake has reached the top of the chart, it's Yeat's debut at No. 1. Yeat made it on the chart once before with “Talk,” which debuted and peaked at No. 17 in September 2022. Billboard created the chart in 2013.

Drake has dominated it in the decade since its inception. Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber both sit in a tie for the second most number ones with just six each. Travis Scott ranks fourth with five number ones while Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lil Baby, and Miley Cyrus have all done so four times.

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake dropped For All the Dogs back on October 6. It currently ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after moving 164,000 equivalent album units earned in its second week. In addition to Yeat, the album features guest appearances from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty. He also teamed up with several producers including 40, Southside, Boi-1da, Vinylz, Tay Keith, and many more.

"IDGAF" isn't the only single that is dominating the Billboard charts from For All The Dogs. Drake's collaboration with J. Cole, "First Person Shooter," debuted at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100. It was Drake's 13th time on top and Cole's first. Cole previously reached the No. 2 spot twice, once on Lil Durk’s “All My Life” and again on “my.life,” with 21 Savage and Morray. As for Drake, the hit brings him into a tie with Michael Jackson for the most number ones for solo males of all time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake's For All The Dogs on HotNewHipHop.

