billboard chart
- MusicDrake's Yeat Collaboration, "IDGAF" Tops Billboard’s Streaming Songs ChartDrake and Yeat are on top of the Billboard Streaming Songs chart.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNAV's "Demons Protected By Angels" First Week Sales ProjectionsFrom the looks of things, the Canadian rapper will be competing with Ozzy Osbourne for the No. 2 spot, behind Bad Bunny.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" Challenges Billboard Records Set By Adele & DrakeDrake's "Views" stayed within the top two positions on the Billboard 200 for 17 weeks from May to September of 2016.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersNBA Youngboy "Sincerely, Kentrell" First Week Sales Projections Are InNBA Youngboy's "Sincerely, Kentrell" might de-throne Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" on the Billboard 200 next week. By Aron A.
- NumbersThe Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With "Blinding Lights"Fair to say "Blinding Lights" is a smash hit.By Madusa S.
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" Projected To Debut At No. 1The rapper is expected to debut at #1 on the charts following the release of "Whole Lotta Red."By Madusa S.
- MusicDrake Lands At No. 2 Spot On Billboard Chart, Losing To Kenny ChesneyDrake lost to Kenny Chesney for the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Becomes Longest-Reigning No. 1 Debut Single Of All TimeLil Nas X has officially passed the "Macarena."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Dethrones Tyler, The Creator On Billboard Chart After His RantThey're probably counting the bundles now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGunna's "Drip Or Drown 2" Debuts Atop Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartGunna has the number one album in the country.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Ties Lil Wayne With New Billboard AchievementChris Brown is happy to be standing next to the GOAT.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Celebrates The Success Of Anti On Its Third BirthdayRiri reflects on her last album's accomplishments.By Alexander Cole
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Is Lowest-Selling Album To Ever Hit No. 1A Boogie wit da Hoodie sold just 823 physical copies of his newest album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Killshot" Ties Him With Lil Wayne For Third Most Top 10 Hits Among RappersEminem's "Killshot" debuts at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Blonde" Has Officially Spent 100 Weeks On Billboard 200Frank Ocean enjoys an impressive feat with "Blonde."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake & Lil Baby's 'Yes Indeed' No. 1 On Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay"Yes Indeed" makes waves.By Milca P.
- MusicDJ Akademiks VS Nicki Minaj: Bashing Continues Following Her Drake RantHe isn't holding back with it comes to "Queen."By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Chief Keef Over Billboard SuccessesTekashi 6ix9ine continues his offensive against Chief Keef.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West's Entire "Ye" Album Debuts In The Billboard Hot 100Kanye's makes a big debut but Post Malone takes the top spot.By Matthew Parizot