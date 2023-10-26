Drake Gets A Young Money Birthday Chain From Birdman

Drake's birthday was earlier this week and the entire rap world is celebrating. The rapper turned 37 years old and celebrated in style. The most viral moment came when he recruited Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to serve up some drinks during a birthday party. Other viral moments included Nicki Minaj sharing a throwback photo of the pair and Lil Yachty teasing him with the release of a secret video.

Now, in a new video making the rounds we see how Birdman chose to celebrate. The clip shows the pair in the club together when Birdman reveals the extravagant looking Young Money chain he was giving Drake for his birthday. Drizzy seems genuinely excited by the gift and doesn't hesitate to put it on right away. Even for somebody who already has a pretty robust jewelry collection, the "Slime You Out" rapper seemed to appreciate the personal touch. Check out the full video of their interaction below.

Read More: Drake Releases New Line Of “For All The Dogs Merch”

Birdman Giving Drake A Young Money Chain

Another way that Drake celebrated his birthday was by breaking even more commercial music records. He received a batch of RIAA certifications adding even more platinum plaques to a number of his albums and singles. The certifications were shared to the rapper himself via a text which he ended up posting to his Instagram story to celebrate. He became the first artists to ever cross 200 million single unit certifications.

Drake's new album For All The Dogs has also been absolutely cleaning up on the Billboard charts. In its second week on the charts it dropped to number two on the Billboard 200 with over 160k. It's expected to return to the top spot once again on next weeks chart. He also debuted the entire tracklist of the album on the Hot 100 in its first week. 19 of the songs from the album stuck around on the chart this week. What do you think of Birdman giving Drake a Young Money chain for his birthday earlier this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake’s Yeat Collaboration, “IDGAF” Tops Billboard’s Streaming Songs Chart

[Via]