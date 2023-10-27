Drake Drops $1 Million On Custom Dune Buggy

Drake recently took to Instagram to show off one of his latest extravagant purchases. The hitmaker bought a custom dune buggy, which cost him nearly $1 million. He flexed the pricey off-road vehicle on his Story earlier this week. “[red drip emojis] still buying toys,” he wrote.

Tony Bet, Drake's personal car customizer, is behind the flashy custom vehicle. He also shared some shots of the dune buggy on his page, writing, “@champagnepapi doesn’t mess around. Here is his custom built 900HP Brabus Crawler! Thank you for the opportunity [fire emoji].” His photos reveal that the vehicle features a silver plaque reading, “Brabus Masterpiece. Specially built for Aubrey Drake Graham.” The vehicle came just in time for Drake's 37th birthday, which he celebrated on Tuesday (October 24).

Drake's "Still Buying Toys"

This isn't the only flashy new custom item Drake's received as of late, however. Earlier this week, Birdman surprised him with a Cash Money chain at the club. "Oh, that's that new sh*t!" he said excitedly upon opening the box. Obviously, he seemed to be thrilled by the thoughtful gift, immediately putting the chain around his neck. He also became the first person ever to get over 200 million RIAA-certified single units as a lead artist this week, which was only the cherry on top of his week-long festivities.

Drake also hosted a huge birthday party for himself in Miami on Monday (October 23), surrounded by loved ones. While fans expected it to be pretty lavish, the bartenders were shockingly top-tier. Producer BNYX shared a clip of Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston making people's drinks, which is pretty impressive, even for Drizzy. The pair also got the opportunity to promote their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. What do you think of Drake's pricey new dune buggy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

