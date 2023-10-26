Drake Doppelganger Turns Up Club Night In Brooklyn To Hilarious Viral Results

Fake Drake strikes again... well, not the one you already know, but a completely new doppelgänger throwing his hat into the ring. Moreover, a clip recently went viral of a fan impersonating the OVO mogul at a Brooklyn nightclub as they played his classic 2011 track "Take Care." You can see a lot of camera lights on him as people are taking note of his cornrows, his large grey sweatshirt akin to the "Hotline Bling" music video fit, and the fact that he knows every single word to the song. Of course, it doesn't look exactly like Drizzy, so maybe it's not as convincing as people would like it to be for this level of virality. Nevertheless, it's the passion that counts, and people's cheers speak louder than words.

Furthermore, you can hear as many folks in the crowd sang along to every word of "Take Care" alongside this new Fake Drake. Not only that, but it's possible that this was one of those club nights during which they advertise a specific artist for the dance floor. Maybe it was OVO night at this Brooklyn venue, and the fan had to come well-dressed for the occasion and prepared to impress and prompt the typical "Oh my God, you look just like him, that is so funny!" comment from a patron or two... or the whole joint. Also, the big elephant to address is that yes, it is Halloween season, so this makes it a little less random.

Another Fake Drake Goes Viral: Watch

On top of all of that, it's also around the time of Drake's birthday, which gives fans yet another reason to celebrate. After all, the now-37-year-old did plenty over the past few days to celebrate. In fact, there's been no shortage of celebrations from fans, friends, family, and the industry itself. For example, the RIAA gave him a couple more certifications and made him the first artist to sell over 200 million certified single units.

Meanwhile, do you think that this die-hard nailed the costume? What rapper would you try to emulate with a Halloween fit this year?

