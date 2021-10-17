fake drake
- ViralFake Drake Dresses As Ice Spice For Halloween In Sassy Viral VideoDrizzy's lookalike is in his baddie era.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralDrake Doppelganger Turns Up Club Night In Brooklyn To Hilarious Viral ResultsIt's the spooky season weekend, and one particularly big Drizzy fan is making sure that he wins every Halloween costume contest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFake Drake Hit With Cease & Desist From Drizzy & OVO SoundIzzy Drake shared the news via Instagram on real Drake's 36th birthday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFake Drake Claims Rapper Threatened To "Slap Me For Free"Izzy made a name for himself by impersonating the Rap mogul, but these days, he claims Drake may be tired of his shenanigans.By Erika Marie
- SportsLamar Odom To Fight Fake Drake In Celebrity Boxing MatchFake Drake originally wanted to fight the real Drake.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFake Drake Reportedly Banned From Instagram For Impersonating Real DrakeIzzy Drake recently offered to face off against the 6ix God in a celebrity boxing match.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFake Drake Wants To Box His Lookalike For An OVO Deal & $1,000,000“If I win, I need a million dollars, and I need to be signed to OVO cause I’m just trying to feed my family," Izzy Drake said on the "We In Miami" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Reacts To Fake Drake Getting Kicked Out Of The ClubFake Drake claimed that the viral moment was staged to help promote "Honestly, Nevermind." By Aron A.
- MusicFake Drake FaceTimes With Drake, Seems To Confirm Upcoming FeatureIzzy, or Fake Drake, wanted to congratulate Drizzy on the release of "Honestly, Nevermind."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMGK Explains Why Drake Didn't Play "Fake Drake" In His "Good Mourning" FilmMGK didn't have a Marvel-sized budget to send a jet for Drizzy.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk & Drake's Lookalikes Collab & Drop Remix To "Laugh Now Cry Later"Perkio and Fake Drake are living the good life as they make the most out of their lookalike antics.By Erika Marie
- MusicFake Drake Is Allegedly Getting Paid To Perform Drake SongsFake Drake has been making public appearances since October of last year and now it appears he is getting paid to perform Drake's songs. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Lookalike Emerges, Tries Pranking Fans At A MallAnother doppelganger wannabe hits Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKodak Black Lookalike Appears Online, Joining The Ranks Of Perkio & Fake DrakeSocial media users have dubbed him "Kodak Crack."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFake Drake Claims He's Not Trying To Be Like Rapper: "I Didn't Ask To Be Famous"He also suggested that he got a heart-shape cut into his hairline before the "Certified Lover Boy" hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- AnticsFake Drake Supposedly Exposes 6ix9ine For Setting Up PerkioThe Perkio-6ix9ine saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFake Drake Claims Drizzy Doesn't Mind Him Booking Gigs As The RapperAccording to the lookalike, Drake says, "Let the guy get his bag."By Erika Marie
- GramFake Drake Performs Drizzy's Songs At NightclubThe rapper's lookalike has been making moves as more footage of him taking over the club scene goes viral.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSisqo Advises Drake Not To Sue His Imposter: "Imitation Is A Form Of Flattery"Fake Drake has been popping up all over Miami and people have been sharing videos of the imposter making the nightclub rounds.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFake Drake Celebrates Real Drake’s Birthday In Miami, Reveals He’s From TorontoDrizzy’s lookalike hits the streets of Miami once again.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomFake Drake Strikes AgainDrake's viral lookalike has been spotted yet again in Miami.By Alex Zidel
- GramDrake Doppelgänger Trolled For Almost Not Making It Into The Club: “Certified Outdoor Boy”“Wow, there’s really no friends in the industry.”By Hayley Hynes