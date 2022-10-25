On his 36th birthday yesterday (October 24), it’s likely that Drake was showered with countless luxurious gifts from his friends and loved ones, but arguably the best one of all came from his infamous doppelganger, “Izzy Drake,” who was hit with a cease and desist letter from the rapper and his OVO Sound company earlier this month.

The impersonator hopped on social media on Monday to share a photo of the official document, revealing that he has no hard feelings about the situation and was happy to comply with the Toronto artist’s requests. “Notice to cease and desist,” the letter states.

Singer Drake reacts in the second half during Game Five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“Dear IzzyyDrake, this letter serves as a notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand. Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and unacceptable.”

The notice continues, “In addition, this shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding that you provide us written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks. Thank you for your cooperation.”

In the caption, the lookalike – who has now chosen to go by @izzyyfamous – shared his thoughts on being served after sending birthday greetings to Champagne Papi.

“Happy birthday to the greatest artist in history and my biggest inspiration,” he wrote. “I got this cease and desist letter from OVO couple days ago and as a respectful b-day gift to @champagnepapi I changed my name from IzzyyDrake to Izzyyfamous. More life my OVO brother @preme @bakanotnice @tvgucci.”

The last time Fake Drake made headlines on our site was back in August, when he claimed that the Views rapper threatened to “slap [him] for free” after an incident in a hotel allegedly got a little too tense – read more about that here, and check out Izzyy’s latest interview with No Jumper below.

[Via]