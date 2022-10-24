There’s been a serious influx of celebrity birthdays to celebrate as of late, from Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Amber Rose all turning a year older on the same day to 21 Savage’s star-studded Freaknik-themed birthday party, there’s been no shortage of turning up – and we’re not done yet.

Today (October 24), Canadian rapper Drake turns 36, closing out yet another chapter as he prepares for the arrival of his collaborative album, Her Loss, with the Saint Laurent Don dropping this coming Friday (October 28).

While we wait for new music from the father of one, what better time to revisit some of his past biggest hits, such as 2013’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” featuring Majid Jordan, which landed on his beloved Nothing Was The Same album.

The song is a far cry from a rap track, but it’s long remained a favourite amongst Drake’s fans – revisit the music video above, or stream on Spotify/Apple Music below.

Happy Birthday, Drake!

Quotable Lyrics:

I got my eyes on you

You’re everything I see

I want your hot love and emotion endlessly

I can’t get over you

You left your mark on me

I want your hot love and emotion endlessly