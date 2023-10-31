Fake Drake Dresses As Ice Spice For Halloween In Sassy Viral Video

We thought we'd seen the last of Fake Drake when the Canadian rapper and his OVO brand sent a cease and desist to at least one of the men pretending to be him last year. 2023 hasn't seen too many celebrity doppelgangers (that trend appears to have been left in 2022). Nevertheless, Halloween is giving people the perfect excuse to dress up in costume as their dream persona. Among our favourite looks so far have been Saweetie as the lead character from Edward Scissorhands and North West paying tribute to her dad. At this time, an homage to Ice Spice also has our attention for reasons completely unexpected.

On Monday (October 30), a video of a man who looks similar to Drake dressed in costume as the Bronx baddie began circulating online. Some falsely labelled the original poster as Champagne Papi, but upon closer inspection, it's obvious that it's one of the Scorpion rapper's many lookalikes. Rather than going for a "40", middle-parted," the fake Drizzy stuck with Spice's signature curls. His outfit – a pink velour tracksuit – kept him looking fresh enough to make the "Deli" hitmaker proud.

Halloween 2023 Saw Plenty of Ice Spice Impersonators

"The fact that y’all really believe that’s Drake is [wild] 😂😂😂😂," one Instagram user wrote under @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "Lmaooo he should’ve worn a skater skirt & really brought it home 😭😂," another chimed in, curious to see what the father of one's legs might look like in one of Spice's signature styles.

While people all across the country donned their red wigs to step out as stars like Sexyy Red and Ice Spice for Halloween, the latter lyricist broke the internet with her costume. She chose to channel the famous pin-up character Betty Boop while performing this past weekend, showing off practically her whole behind while spitting some of her biggest hips. Check out videos from that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

