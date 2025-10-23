Chinese Kitty Reveals Why She Rejected Opportunity To Mess With Drake

BY Caroline Fisher 193 Views
Chinese Kitty Rejected Drake Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Chinese Kitty attends EMPIRE Celebrates BET Weekend 2024 at Academy LA on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
According to Chinese Kitty, Drake slid in her DMs a few years back, and she was considering giving him a chance.

It's no secret that Drake has broken plenty of hearts over the years. According to Chinese Kitty, however, hers wasn't one of them. Recently, the femcee sat down with Justin LaBoy for an interview, where she discussed everything from her career to her love life.

At one point, she was asked whether or not she was ever romantically involved with Drake. This prompted her to set the record straight. According to her, he shot his shot in her DMs in the past, but nothing every came of it. This is because at the time, she was still hung up on her ex, Trevon Diggs.

"I was supposed to," she admitted when asked if she ever "f*cked around" with the Toronto rapper. "But I was f*cking with my ex and I was so in love with my ex. We were broken up, and when I was texting I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go see this person, Aubrey.' And then me and my ex got back together and I was like, 'I can't do this.'"

Chinese Kitty & Lil Baby

"I told [Diggs] about it," she added. "I actually got chased out of the shower one time when I brought it up." While it's unclear exactly when all of this went down, Chinese Kitty reportedly dated the athlete from August of 2020 to April of 2021.

Drake was far from the only rapper she discussed during the interview, as she also addressed rumors that she dated Lil Baby. She confirmed that she did, even revealing that she posted a video of the two of them on social media back in 2022 because she was mad at him.

"I was mad," she recalled. "I'm not the type of b*tch that's like, 'Oh yeah, I'm with such and such.' If I ever did that, just know, I'm just tired of your bullsh*t. So there you have it, they're the people, they know. And that's what it is. [...] It was just a little bit spiteful of me."

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
