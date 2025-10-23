It's no secret that Drake has broken plenty of hearts over the years. According to Chinese Kitty, however, hers wasn't one of them. Recently, the femcee sat down with Justin LaBoy for an interview, where she discussed everything from her career to her love life.

At one point, she was asked whether or not she was ever romantically involved with Drake. This prompted her to set the record straight. According to her, he shot his shot in her DMs in the past, but nothing every came of it. This is because at the time, she was still hung up on her ex, Trevon Diggs.

"I was supposed to," she admitted when asked if she ever "f*cked around" with the Toronto rapper. "But I was f*cking with my ex and I was so in love with my ex. We were broken up, and when I was texting I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go see this person, Aubrey.' And then me and my ex got back together and I was like, 'I can't do this.'"

Chinese Kitty & Lil Baby

"I told [Diggs] about it," she added. "I actually got chased out of the shower one time when I brought it up." While it's unclear exactly when all of this went down, Chinese Kitty reportedly dated the athlete from August of 2020 to April of 2021.

Drake was far from the only rapper she discussed during the interview, as she also addressed rumors that she dated Lil Baby. She confirmed that she did, even revealing that she posted a video of the two of them on social media back in 2022 because she was mad at him.