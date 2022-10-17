Just as quickly as the gossip of a romance surrounding 27-year-olds Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty began circulating online on Sunday (October 16), the rumours now seem to be futile as both parties have shut down the internet speculation about any sort of fling going on between them.

The social media personality shared a brief clip of her and the My Turn rapper on what looked to be a bowling date earlier this week, and editing from online blogs made it seem as though Kitty and Baby may have shared a brief but intimate moment together in between rounds.

Lil Baby attends the 2022 Black Music Action Coalition’s Music In Action Awards Gala – Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Not long after the footage began circulating, viewers speculated that it could land the Guyana-born songstress in trouble with her apparent new man, especially considering he seemingly called Saweetie out for similarly posting him without his permission on her own IG.

As fate would have it, Baby did appear to respond – either that or he was simply promoting his recently arrived It’s Only Me album, specifically “Not Finished” on which he raps, “She post a picture without my permission, got me in some shit, man, these women is wild / She f*ckin’ niggas, but think I don’t know, that shit really a joke man, lil’ mama’s a clown.”

Not long after that post landed on blogs like The Shade Room, Kitty hopped onto her own Story to shut down any speculation about her and the Atlanta-born rapper.

“Lol ain’t nothing going on but some innocent bowling at his album release party,” she wrote while reposting the initial flirtatious-but-edited clip. “Smh. The editing for the narrative is crazy.”

While the “LIT BITCH” artist has certainly done her part to clear her name, followers down in the comment section aren’t exactly convinced. “Chile, you know what you were doing,” one user wrote, seemingly speaking on Kitty’s decision to post Baby on her IG in the first place.

“Even still why not just ask if he coom with being posted?!” someone else pondered. “I ain’t famous and still ask my friends if they’re cool with me posting certain things of them.”

Check out Chinese Kitty’s explanation below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.