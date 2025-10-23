Johnny Manziel Hints That Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Coming Real Soon

Johnny Manziel continues to be the source for all things Drake's ICEMAN, especially in regard to release date updates. The controversial NCAA and NFL star was the one to break the news that The Boy's ninth LP was coming sometime this fall.

He claimed, "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land." That was from mid-August.

But in the last 24 hours, the former quarterback teased the drop date again. Caught by Kurrco, Manziel posted a carousel to his Instagram with a Drake-esque caption.

"Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, got backdoored for a 20 ball. Hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down. Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name.

He concludes, "Back to South beach for my dogs birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. Been a month for the books and we still got 9 days left."

Playing a bit of detective here, it sounds to us like Drake will be announcing ICEMAN's release date on Halloween. Or that's when the project is dropping. The holiday does fittingly fall on a Friday, so there's real potential there.

Drake Gucci Mane Apology

As for the birthday aspect of this caption, Manziel is alluding to Drizzy cake day, which also happens to land on a Friday. He will turn 39 tomorrow, October 24. That could also be when the Toronto native finally decides to let the cat out of the bag.

Overall, we suggest you all be ready for some big-time updates in this next week or so.

In other Drake news, Gucci Mane recently opened up about the time he lashed out on his "Both" collaborator back in 2013. On the Big Facts podcast, he stated, "I said some bullsh*t about Drake. Texted him something crazy. I was going through an episode. So I had to hit him back and be like, 'I'm sorry about that, I was going through something.' And he was like, 'Man, you know, we gon' get past that. Brothers go through stuff.'"

He wasn't the only one he apologized to after getting out of prison in 2016. But overall, he was also thankful for Drake for picking up his phone and hearing him out. "Some people don't want to hear it. They just don't f*ck with me no more. But a lot of people were like, 'Man, we gon' get past that. It ain't no big deal.' And I'm appreciative of that."