Johnny Manziel Hints That Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Coming Real Soon

BY Zachary Horvath 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Johnny Manziel has already given Drake fans some supposed accurate updates on "ICEMAN," doing so in August.

Johnny Manziel continues to be the source for all things Drake's ICEMAN, especially in regard to release date updates. The controversial NCAA and NFL star was the one to break the news that The Boy's ninth LP was coming sometime this fall.

He claimed, "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land." That was from mid-August.

But in the last 24 hours, the former quarterback teased the drop date again. Caught by Kurrco, Manziel posted a carousel to his Instagram with a Drake-esque caption.

"Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, got backdoored for a 20 ball. Hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down. Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name.

He concludes, "Back to South beach for my dogs birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. Been a month for the books and we still got 9 days left."

Playing a bit of detective here, it sounds to us like Drake will be announcing ICEMAN's release date on Halloween. Or that's when the project is dropping. The holiday does fittingly fall on a Friday, so there's real potential there.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator, & The Reckoning Of Edgelord-Rap Culture

Drake Gucci Mane Apology

As for the birthday aspect of this caption, Manziel is alluding to Drizzy cake day, which also happens to land on a Friday. He will turn 39 tomorrow, October 24. That could also be when the Toronto native finally decides to let the cat out of the bag.

Overall, we suggest you all be ready for some big-time updates in this next week or so.

In other Drake news, Gucci Mane recently opened up about the time he lashed out on his "Both" collaborator back in 2013. On the Big Facts podcast, he stated, "I said some bullsh*t about Drake. Texted him something crazy. I was going through an episode. So I had to hit him back and be like, 'I'm sorry about that, I was going through something.' And he was like, 'Man, you know, we gon' get past that. Brothers go through stuff.'"

He wasn't the only one he apologized to after getting out of prison in 2016. But overall, he was also thankful for Drake for picking up his phone and hearing him out. "Some people don't want to hear it. They just don't f*ck with me no more. But a lot of people were like, 'Man, we gon' get past that. It ain't no big deal.' And I'm appreciative of that."

Read More: Celebrating A Decade Of These 10 Hip Hop Favorites From 2015

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 78.8K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.4K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Johnny Manziel Suggests At The Release Date For Drake's "Iceman" Album 3.4K
News Authentic 622
Comments 0