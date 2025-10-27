Drake's Speech Earns A Standing Ovation At Vybz Kartel's First Ever Show In Canada

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake surprised his hometown fans by joining Vybz Kartel onstage to share some wholesome words about the Jamaican icon.

Vybz Kartel is making history in Canada and Drake couldn't be happier for the Jamaican icon. The dancehall artist became the first to have three sold-out shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. While that's an impressive feat on its own, this trio of performances are Kartel's first ones in Canada.

They were all put together by Drizzy and his OVO team, with the announcement dropping four weeks ago. "@vybzkartel DI TEACHA LIVE IN TORONTO FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER CHAMPAGNE BDAY CELEBRATIONS," he wrote on Instagram.

There were actually only two shows revealed during the initial reveal which were for yesterday, October 26, and today. However, due to tickets being in such high demand, a third was added on October 30.

Drizzy setting this all up isn't really a surprise. Both artists have been extremely kind to one another and have been for several years. But what was a little bit of a shocker was that The Boy popped out onstage for Vybz's first night.

He walked up to his pal, who was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap and custom "Worl Boss" jersey. They embraced before Drake gave a speech about how inspirational he is.

"We were just up there talking — me, Chubbs, and Future(?!)— we were just talking about how much time we've spent with your music," he said per Kurrco.

Drake ICEMAN

"Look at all these people right here. How much time we've spent with this man's music right here. I used to hand out flyers outside of a club just to inside [it] and listen to your tune. So, one more time, please. As a city, as a family make some motherf*cking noise for the Worl Boss."

The speech received a resounding applause and loud cheers from the jam-packed arena in the show's closing moments.

This continuation of Drake's birthday (October 24) celebration hopefully will be capped off by the release date announcement of ICEMAN. Last week, Johnny Manziel provided fans another potential hint as to when the project will drop.

"Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, got backdoored for a 20 ball. Hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down. Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name. Back to South beach for my dogs birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. Been a month for the books and we still got 9 days left," he wrote on Instagram.

So, stay tuned for this Friday?

