Drake Cozies Up To Johnny Manziel, Leading To Jokes About His Sexuality

Drake New Hairstyle Speculation Sexuality Hip Hop News
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Folks on social media have always clowned Drake for his fashion choices, but they might all shut up when "ICEMAN" hopefully drops soon.

Happy birthday to Drake, who turns 39 today (Friday, October 24) and is ready to let people know he's having a good time. He posted a selfie with Johnny Manziel to his Instagram Story yesterday (Thursday, October 23) before his more hardcore birthday bashing, and his new hairstyle has once again led to a lot of clowning on social media.

Rocking more loose curls, a lot of Drizzy haters immediately reverted to some of the more homophobic or ageist critiques of his public image, whether they're from 2009 or as recently as earlier this year. Some replies under Pop Crave's post covering the photo on Twitter were less than sympathetic. "Pushing 40," one fan wrote, with another positing, "So romantic." "glad to see he finally came out, and is willing to pose with his boyfriend in public, so proud," another fan joked. "Why is brother always looking so zesty," a critic expressed.

Of course, Drake's connection to Johnny Manziel is nothing new. Folks surprised at the link-up might be forgetting their earlier bond in the 2010s, as well as Manziel's words on the upcoming solo 6ix God album ICEMAN.

Is Drake Dropping Tonight?

"Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, got backdoored for a 20 ball," Manziel captioned a recent IG post. "Hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down. Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name. Back to South beach for my dogs birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. Been a month for the books and we still got 9 days left."

As such, many fans think Drake's new album ICEMAN will come out on Halloween (Friday, October 31) – or at least, we'll get the release date. Johnny Manziel previously previewed Drake's new album in August by claiming it'll come out somewhere in this timeframe.

"Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November," he claimed. "Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land." Don't expect a surprise drop anytime soon, but anything could happen.

