Both Kevin Durant and Johnny Manziel were spotted in attendance at Drake's latest concert in Copenhagen, as he continues to perform on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor. Manziel recorded himself dancing with fans in the pit on social media, while other users snapped videos of Durant walking into the Royal Arena.

Fans online had plenty of jokes in response to both athletes being present. "KD showing up for drake concerts with more consistency than showing up in the playoffs," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another said of the Houston Rockets star: "He must be retired to be following Drake around, in the UK we assume he's not employed rn."

As for Manziel, some users noted that he appeared to be wearing a 2Pac shirt. "With a 2Pac shirt on," one fan posted. "Drake has been one of the biggest rap artist in the world for over a decade and people really thought he lost a rap battle. Fools."

Drake "Iceman" Album

Johnny Manziel previously made headlines for hinting at the release date for Drake's highly anticipated album, Iceman. “Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," Manziel said, earlier this month, as caught by HipHopDX.