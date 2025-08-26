Kevin Durant And Johnny Manziel Support Drake At His Copenhagen Concert

Kevin Durant and Johnny Manziel have already voiced their support for Drake a number of times over the years.

Both Kevin Durant and Johnny Manziel were spotted in attendance at Drake's latest concert in Copenhagen, as he continues to perform on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor. Manziel recorded himself dancing with fans in the pit on social media, while other users snapped videos of Durant walking into the Royal Arena.

Fans online had plenty of jokes in response to both athletes being present. "KD showing up for drake concerts with more consistency than showing up in the playoffs," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another said of the Houston Rockets star: "He must be retired to be following Drake around, in the UK we assume he's not employed rn."

As for Manziel, some users noted that he appeared to be wearing a 2Pac shirt. "With a 2Pac shirt on," one fan posted. "Drake has been one of the biggest rap artist in the world for over a decade and people really thought he lost a rap battle. Fools."

Read More: Kevin Durant Praises Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Album As An "All-Time" Great

Drake "Iceman" Album

Johnny Manziel previously made headlines for hinting at the release date for Drake's highly anticipated album, Iceman. “Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," Manziel said, earlier this month, as caught by HipHopDX.

Kevin Durant has spoken out in support of Drake several times over the years. He recently labeled the rapper's 2021 project, Certified Lover Boy, an "all-time album" in a post on X. Before that, he downplayed the significance of Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February. "Meant nothing to me," he told reporters at the time. "No thoughts. I ain't really pay attention to it, to be honest. It was a pretty boring day as far as the Super Bowl. Yeah, the game got out of hand, the Super Bowl halftime show was just... I ain't pay attention to it. I just kind of skimmed through the whole thing, to be honest."

Read More: Johnny Manziel Suggests At The Release Date For Drake's "Iceman" Album

