Drake's Son Adonis Hangs Out With Kevin Durant

BY Zachary Horvath
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Drake plays with his son Adonis during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) May 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
Drake is stirring up a lot of chatter online with this picture thanks to his falling out with LeBron James.

Since the Kendrick Lamar beef, Drake's every move has been commented on and typically bashed. That even includes posting innocent things about his seven-year-old son, Adonis. Yesterday, The Boy took to his Instagram, sharing another random carousel.

Some included pictures from his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour, luxury items, fancy dinners, and hangouts with friends. Drake captioned it with one of his infamous cryptic messages. "Treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way," he wrote.

The Toronto performer was promptly roasted for that, but as we said, a picture of his child also sparked some backlash. That's because he shared an image of him and Kevin Durant hanging out as caught by realalmightee. Overall, it's quite a cute moment between them.

It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the NBA star is affiliated. He and Drake have been tight for a long time and both have complimented each other on various occasions.

But as you could probably guess, the internet is tying this to Drake's fractured and potentially terminated friendship with LeBron James. Numerous comments caught by Sportskeeda are clowning him for what they see as the rapper replacing LBJ with KD.

"Drake acting like KD his bestie now that he mad at Lebron is the funniest sh*t ever and shows how fake these friendships are [three laughing emojis] n**** finally let KD sit at the cool table."

Drake & LeBron James Beef

"Lol drake bout to get a tattoo of KD [laughing emoji," another adds. "N**** why is Drake searching for uncles for his son n**** mad fruity," one more says. Others proceeded to actually back the "NOKIA" songwriter for keeping the new Houston Rocket in his circle.

"KD might just be the realest friend one could ever have." "This who he should’ve been idolizing playing hoops like from the beginning," a few comments read.

While the internet is speculating that Drake's trying to be slick with this image, we will never truly know if the hitmaker is trying to send a message at all.

But it is quite interesting given the timing. Drizzy has expressed his disgust and disappointment with LeBron on numerous occasions for the last year. Most recently, many assumed he took a shot at the Los Angeles Laker on "What Did I Miss?"

Lots of lines could be interpreted as disses, but fans focused in on the bar referencing James attending Lamar's "Pop Out" concert last June. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k riding gang since "Headlines."

